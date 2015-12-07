Dec 7 Seven Principles AG :

* Subscription period for capital increase from Dec. 11 to Dec. 28

* Gross proceeds is of up to 13.47 million euros ($14.5 million)

* Subscription price of the new shares at 5.00 euros per share

* Major shareholder committed to subscribe for at least 67.74 percent of new shares