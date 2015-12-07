BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank and Trust says quarterly unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 bln pesos
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
Dec 7 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Partners Group acquires Vermaat Groep B.V., the Dutch market leader in outsourced catering and hospitality services
* Financial terms are not being disclosed
* Transaction is expected to close later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.