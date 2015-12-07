BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank and Trust says quarterly unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 bln pesos
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
Dec 7 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Cleantech Invest to parallel list in Stockholm Q1 2016 - G&W Fondkommission chosen as the advisor
* G&W Fondkommission has been selected to handle this process and timing of listing will be shortly after new year
* To carry out a limited emission in range of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) with an option attached to each share to subscribe more at a higher price for a limited time Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.