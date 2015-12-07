UPDATE 2-Key AstraZeneca drug shown to reduce risk of death from lung cancer
* AstraZeneca seeking to mitigate loss of patents (Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)
Dec 7 EDP Renovaveis SA :
* Says that through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewable North America LLC it signed long-term power purchase agreements for 100 MW wind farm in the US
* Power purchase agreements with commercial and industrial corporations in the US involve the energy produced by 100 MW Hidalgo's wind farm extension
* Hidalgo wind farm project is located in the State of Texas and is expected to be installed in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1YTjYdi
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AstraZeneca seeking to mitigate loss of patents (Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)
* KBR Inc sees revenue CAGR of 5 percent - 8 percent for 2018 thru 2021