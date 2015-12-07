BRIEF-ProSiebenSat.1 CEO says could increase stakes in some holdings
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
GWS Production AB :
* Global Warning System (GWS) announces that a pending patent application for a solution related to its positioning technology has been approved (Notice of allowance) by the European Patent Office (EPO)
* The patent will be applicable in more than 30 European countries and valid until April 11, 2033
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SFR hopes to return to post payment mobile subscriber growth in 2017 - CEO