BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank and Trust says quarterly unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 bln pesos
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
Dec 7 Tradehold Ltd
* Firm intention by Tradehold Africa jointly with Heriot Properties to acquire 51 pct of real Estate Investments ZambiaIs reviewing both offers and has initiated appropriate steps
* Cash consideration of zmw4.20 per Reiz share
* Board is in receipt of a second firm intention to acquire a majority interest in Reiz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
NAIROBI, May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.