BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank and Trust says quarterly unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 bln pesos
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
Dec 7 Just Retirement Group Plc
* PRA has approved its application to use its full internal model under Solvency II
* Expected that merger will close during january 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unaudited consolidated net income of 5.6 billion pesos for the first quarter 2017, up 6% compared
NAIROBI, May 12 Kenya borrowed $1 billion via a syndicated loan from commercial banks, $200 million more than anticipated, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday.