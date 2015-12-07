Dec 7 MD Medical Group Investments Plc
* Announces the proposed acquisition of 100 percent shares
in ARTMedGroup (AMG), a chain of reproductive technology
centres, for 485 million roubles ($7.07 million);
* AMG comprises four centres in Siberia's largest cities
- Krasnoyarsk, Omsk, Novosibirsk and Barnaul - with a total
population of 4.3 million;
* In 2014, AMG's revenue amounted to 395 million roubles;
* The company expects to close the deal in January 2016,
subject to approval by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the
Russian Federation.
