Dec 7 Coor Service Management Holding AB :

* Borealis has chosen to extend its agreement with the company for delivery of integrated support services

* The contract is worth some 115 million Swedish crowns ($13.54 million) annually

* Contract is being extended for another two years from April 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

