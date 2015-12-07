BRIEF-NPC Resources says April FFB production 9,019.27 MT
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Faurecia :
* Early redemption of 2018 OCEANE bonds will result in a significant reduction of its net debt
* Launched early redemption of 2018 bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares (OCEANE) issued in September 2012
* Early redemption will be effective on January 16, 2016
* Early redemption should lead to conversion into shares of most of bonds issued
* Should enable Faurecia to again reduce, and significantly, its debt by an amount of around 250 million euros ($271.5 million)
* Group confirms that financial expenses reduction is expected to reach nearly 50 million euros in 2015 and that a further reduction of 50 million euros is expected in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
