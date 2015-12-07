BRIEF-NPC Resources says April FFB production 9,019.27 MT
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
Dec 7 Wesc publ AB :
* Acquires The Shirt Factory AB
* Purchase price is about 28.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.30 million) paid with own shares
* The Shirt Factory sells clothing under its own brand on the Swedish market through 7 stores in Stockholm and Gothenburg
* The Shirt Factory is expected to have a turnover of over 50 million crowns with an EBIT of 3 million crowns in current financial year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4870 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April FFB production in Malaysia 9,019.27 mt, crude palm oil production 4,236.94 mt, palm kernel production 1,008.54 mt Source text (http://bit.ly/2r0XsY5) Further company coverage:
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.