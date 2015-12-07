PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 7 Twintec AG :
* Wins supply contract with Chinese Tier I supplier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc - co entered into a supplemental confirmation to master confirmation dated as of february 5, 2015 with Goldman Sachs & Co.