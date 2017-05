Dec 7 DNB ASA

* Says its life insurance unit is selling an office building for NOK 3.9 billion ($451.72 million) to investor Trond Mohn

* Says will continue to rent the building

* Says the building is one out of three buildings in Bjoervika serving as its headquarter

* DNB has previously announced intentions to sell some assets to create a better fit with regulatory capital requirements Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6337 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)