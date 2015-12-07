Dec 7 Nuevolution AB :

* Says that since the company's offering was oversubscribed, it was decided to increase the offer by additional 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.93 million)

* After the offering increase, the company offers a total of 14.3 million shares corresponding to 250 million crowns before costs

* Official listing on Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm, to take place on Dec. 17

($1 = 8.5350 Swedish crowns)