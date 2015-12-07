BRIEF-Fennec reports Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2017 results
Dec 7 Nuevolution AB :
* Says that since the company's offering was oversubscribed, it was decided to increase the offer by additional 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.93 million)
* After the offering increase, the company offers a total of 14.3 million shares corresponding to 250 million crowns before costs
* Official listing on Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm, to take place on Dec. 17
($1 = 8.5350 Swedish crowns)
* China Pharma Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results