BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
(Corrects headline to "buys additional 17.35 pct stake" from "to acquire remaining shares")
Dec 7 Bupa Insurance Ltd :
* Bupa to acquire remaining shares in Bupa Chile
* Has signed an agreement to purchase an additional 17.35 pct shareholding in Bupa Chile for 568 Chilean Pesos (54p) per share
* Purchase price of approximately 60 million stg
* Taking full ownership of Bupa Chile will help Bupa to pursue its development plans in Latin America
* On Wednesday 9 December, Bupa will make a mandatory tender offer for remaining 26.27 pct of shares in company
* Process is expected to complete in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.