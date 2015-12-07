(Corrects headline to "buys additional 17.35 pct stake" from "to acquire remaining shares")

Dec 7 Bupa Insurance Ltd :

* Bupa to acquire remaining shares in Bupa Chile

* Has signed an agreement to purchase an additional 17.35 pct shareholding in Bupa Chile for 568 Chilean Pesos (54p) per share

* Purchase price of approximately 60 million stg

* Taking full ownership of Bupa Chile will help Bupa to pursue its development plans in Latin America

* On Wednesday 9 December, Bupa will make a mandatory tender offer for remaining 26.27 pct of shares in company 

