Dec 7 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* Pinnacle to acquire 51 pct of solareff

* Entered into an agreement with shareholders of Solareff, being Messrs Jacob Hendrik Devilliers Botha and Dirk Jacobus Botha, to acquire 51 pct of Solareff

* Board of Pinnacle has decided that it is strategic for group to enter renewable energy space

* Effective date is expected to be 1 February 2016

* Purchase consideration is capped at a maximum of r200 million, which would only be achieved if NPAT of Solareff referred to below, for 2017 was of order of r60million