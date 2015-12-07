BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
Dec 7 Sparebank 1 BV :
* Equity certificates in right issue are subscribed at 16 Norwegian crowns ($1.84) per equity certificate
* Equity certificates in offering directed towards employees are subscribed for at 18 crowns per equity certificate
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.