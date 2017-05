Dec 7 Invalda INVL AB :

* Says during official tender offer to buy up shares in INVL Baltic Real Estate it acquired 11,608 shares in INVL Baltic Real Estate for the total amount of 4,063 euros ($4,391.70)

* Says after completion of tender offer it owns 5,509,016 INVL Baltic Real Estate shares, which amount to 12.74 pct of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)