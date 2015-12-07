Dec 7 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :

* Says sells its stake on Skyserv SA to Swissport Aviareps Hellas SA for 18.0 million euro ($19.48 million)

* Says payment will be made 10.0 million euro in cash and rest in 3 equal annual payments

* Says deal will be implemented in the next 2 weeks