BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
Dec 7 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :
* Says sells its stake on Skyserv SA to Swissport Aviareps Hellas SA for 18.0 million euro ($19.48 million)
* Says payment will be made 10.0 million euro in cash and rest in 3 equal annual payments
* Says deal will be implemented in the next 2 weeks Source text: bit.ly/1HQrIIL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.