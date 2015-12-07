Dec 7 Electrolux AB

* JPMorgan Asset Management Holding Inc. lowers stake in Electrolux to 4.88 percent of shares - regulatory filing with Swedish FSA

* Size of stake ahead of transaction not disclosed in statement - FSA

* Ownership records on Electrolux website dated Sept. 30 show JPMorgan Asset Management holding 6.1 percent of Electrolux share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: