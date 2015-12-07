BRIEF-Wangfujing's unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy commercial property for up to 670.3 million yuan ($97.13 million) in Guiyang city for projects
Dec 7 Black Pearl SA :
* Says 01Cyberaton acquired 1,489,500 shares equal to 73.85 pct stake in Black Pearl's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.