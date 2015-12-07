BRIEF-AVIC Aviation Engine's unit plans to transfer shares in AVIC Capital
* Says unit plans to transfer its 22.3 million shares in AVIC Capital Co Ltd to owner's unit
Dec 7 Technical Olympic SA :
* Approves spin-off of construction business and absorption by Porto Carras SA
Source text: bit.ly/21JBJOD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit plans to transfer its 22.3 million shares in AVIC Capital Co Ltd to owner's unit
* Ministry asks for probe into whether there has been cover-up