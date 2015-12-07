BRIEF-AVIC Aviation Engine's unit plans to transfer shares in AVIC Capital
* Says unit plans to transfer its 22.3 million shares in AVIC Capital Co Ltd to owner's unit
Dec 7 Catering International & Services SA :
* Wins new deal from Glencore in Chad
* Deal to cover about 220,000 meals a year, contract duration is three years Source text: bit.ly/1NBzSoO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit plans to transfer its 22.3 million shares in AVIC Capital Co Ltd to owner's unit
* Ministry asks for probe into whether there has been cover-up