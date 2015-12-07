BRIEF-AVIC Aviation Engine's unit plans to transfer shares in AVIC Capital
* Says unit plans to transfer its 22.3 million shares in AVIC Capital Co Ltd to owner's unit
Dec 7 LDLC Com SA :
* Enters into exclusive negotiations with Materiel.net
* Talks are to acquire the full 100 percent of Materiel.net share capital
Source text: bit.ly/1XWjPTV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ministry asks for probe into whether there has been cover-up