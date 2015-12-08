BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Corp announces common stock repurchase plan
* Peoples Financial Services Corp announces common stock repurchase plan
Dec 8 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* NAV per share on Nov. 30 at 19.71 euro ($21.41)
* Assets under management on Nov. 30 at 8.3 million euro
* Alleghany capital corporation -acquired a majority interest in wwsc holdings