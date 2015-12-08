PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2
Dec 8 Obducat AB :
* Obducat proposes new share issue
* Issue is expected to bring proceeds of about 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million) before issue costs
* Subscription period to run from Jan. 13, 2016 to Feb. 2, 2016
($1 = 8.5364 Swedish crowns)
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 2 Britain's plan to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union will severely hinder nuclear trade and research, and threaten power supplies, a UK parliamentary committee said in a report on Tuesday.