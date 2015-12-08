Dec 8 Bouygues

* Bouygues says has no plans to withdraw from the telecoms and television sectors - statement

* Bouygues reaffirms its long-term presence in these two industries - statement.

* Bouygues issued statement after Bloomberg reported on Monday that Orange was in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues, citing sources. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)