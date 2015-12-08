PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 8 Playtech Plc
* Its appeal against Central Bank Of Ireland's ("CBI') decision to oppose its application to acquire Ava Trade Ltd. has concluded
* In these circumstances, matter was remitted to CBI for reconsideration and a new decision.
* Has withdrawn its application, bringing this process to a conclusion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 2 Britain's plan to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union will severely hinder nuclear trade and research, and threaten power supplies, a UK parliamentary committee said in a report on Tuesday.