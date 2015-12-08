Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
Dec 8 Internet Media Services SA (IMS SA) :
* Its supervisory board approves the management's decision to buy 2 million shares at 2.15 zloty each under the first tranche of the company's buyback program Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9856 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, May 1 Rapper Kendrick Lamar's latest album "Damn." held onto the top spot of the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.
* Magnachip Semiconductor files for resale of up to 4.1 million shares by its selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2pBpzMt) Further company coverage: