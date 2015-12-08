BRIEF-Mercury General Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Mercury General Corporation announces first quarter results and declares quarterly dividend
Dec 8 Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd :
* Transaction to acquire diamond dump processing operation of Blain Capital Solutions (Pty) Ltd
* Net asset value of blain was 15.4 million rand as at Feb. 28, 2015
* Deal for purchase price of 14 million rand
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about C$391 million ($286 million) on Monday, from C$1.4 billion a week ago.