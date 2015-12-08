Dec 8 Vodacom Group Ltd :
* Neotel voluntary update announcement
* Co and Neotel undertook to inform Competition Tribunal
and intervening parties by Dec. 7, 2015 if deal will be
continued in an amended form
* Deal reached on modified terms where Vodacom SA will buy
majority of Neotel's assets related to its fixed line business
as going concern, excluding, licenses
* Contemporaneously, Neotel will offer a roaming arrangement
to all mobile network operators including Vodacom South Africa
* Vodacom South Africa and Neotel have submitted to
Competition Tribunal signed transaction documentation in respect
of restructured transaction
* Competition Tribunal will consider restructured
transaction at a pre-hearing set down for Dec. 10, 2015
