Dec 8 Enterprise Inns Plc :
* Withdrawal of consent solicitation
* Withdrawing its invitation to holders of its bonds to
consent to certain amendments to trust deeds of those bonds as
set out in co's announcement of 17 Nov
* Received support for proposals from a substantial majority
of bondholders involved in process
* Company's ability to execute its strategic objectives is
unaffected by this withdrawal
* consent fee likely to deliver agreement of all
bondholders would not represent good economic value, so company
has decided to withdraw proposals
