Dec 8 Financial Conduct Authority
* Publishes new measures for cash savings accounts to boost
competition
* From Dec. 2016, firms will have to provide clear
information on interest rates offered on cash savings products
* Also working with industry to deliver 7 working day
switching for vast majority of cash ISA transfers from January
2017
* Ssavers with cash accounts will benefit from new package
designed to improve competition by encouraging easier and
quicker switching, improving information savers receive
* Has also published first set of data on lowest interest
rates offered by 32 providers of easy access cash savings
accounts and easy access cash ISAs