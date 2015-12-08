BRIEF-Target Corp says CEO Brian Cornell's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 mln versus $16.9 mln in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Target corp - ceo brian c. Cornell's 2016 total compensation was $11.3 million versus $16.9 million in 2015 - sec filing
Dec 8 Huge Group Ltd :
* Update on proposed acquisition of Centracom Proprietary Ltd
* MOA contemplated manner in which purchase consideration would be funded by Huge
* Co and relevant shareholders have been contemplating an alternative funding arrangement but have been unable to reach agreement thereon
* MOA has lapsed and is of no further force or effect, save for any confidentiality undertakings owed by each of parties to other
* Fox Factory Holding Corp - announces voluntary recall for certain aftermarket Harley Davidson shock absorber products