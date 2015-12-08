Dec 8 Seamless Distribution AB

* Says board says resolved on a directed issue of shares of approximately 31.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.73 million) to private and institutional investors

* Says the subscription price was set to sek 9.00 based on a book building process to private and institutional investors

* Says issue will raise sek 31,789,998 for seamless and a total of 3,532,222 shares have been issued

* Says subscription price corresponds to a discount of approximately 9.5 per cent compared to closing price on 7 december 2015 and a discount of approximately 10.3 per cent compared to volume weighted average price for last 30 trading days Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5213 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)