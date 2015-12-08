PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 2
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 8 Seamless Distribution AB
* Says board says resolved on a directed issue of shares of approximately 31.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.73 million) to private and institutional investors
* Says the subscription price was set to sek 9.00 based on a book building process to private and institutional investors
* Says issue will raise sek 31,789,998 for seamless and a total of 3,532,222 shares have been issued
* Says subscription price corresponds to a discount of approximately 9.5 per cent compared to closing price on 7 december 2015 and a discount of approximately 10.3 per cent compared to volume weighted average price for last 30 trading days Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5213 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 2 Britain's plan to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union will severely hinder nuclear trade and research, and threaten power supplies, a UK parliamentary committee said in a report on Tuesday.