Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
Dec 8 Association of European Businesses (AEB):
* Sollers November sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 4,902 vehicles versus 8,084 vehicles in Nov. 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1SLfmSV
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: