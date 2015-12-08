Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
Dec 8 Eqology ASA :
* Board expects company shares to be listed on NOTC-list from and including January 2016
* Dec. 8 is the company's last listing day on Oslo Axess
Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat