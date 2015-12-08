Dec 8 Tantalus Rare Earths AG :
* Announces sale of 60 pct of operations
* Signs sale and purchase agreement with Singapore-based company Apphia Minerals SOF PTE.
Ltd.
* Will sell 60 pct of shares in subsidiary Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Limited (which is
100 pct owner of Tantalum Rare Earth Malagasy S.A.R.L.) for cash consideration of 3.7 million
euros ($4.03 million)
* Will withdraw its application for insolvency after transfer of 1.35 million euros has
taken place as reasons for insolvency have been eliminated
($1 = 0.9186 euros)
