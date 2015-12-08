BRIEF-OCC cleared contract volume down six percent in April
* OCC - cleared contract volume in April was 320.5 million contracts, down six percent from April 2016
Dec 8 Bellevue Group AG :
* Andre Ruegg to become CEO of Bellevue Group
* He will continue to serve as head of Bellevue Asset Management
* CEO appointment effective Jan. 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd: