BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
Dec 8 Ge Dimitriou SA :
* Says Mr. Spiridon Tasoglou decreases his voting rights in the company to 6.49 percent from 9.88 percent Source text: bit.ly/1YWx9tZ
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.