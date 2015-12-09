BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Clas Ohlson Ab
* Clas Ohlson November sales increased by 8 pct to 809 MSEK (746), +11 percent in local currencies
* November sales seen at +4 pct in Reuters poll, +6 pct in local currencies
* Q2 operating profit 145 million SEK versus mean forecast of 135 million SEK in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman