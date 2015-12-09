Dec 9 Clas Ohlson Ab

* Clas Ohlson November sales increased by 8 pct to 809 MSEK (746), +11 percent in local currencies

* November sales seen at +4 pct in Reuters poll, +6 pct in local currencies

* Q2 operating profit 145 million SEK versus mean forecast of 135 million SEK in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: