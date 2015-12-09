BRIEF-Resource Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
Dec 9 Leonteq AG :
* Leonteq and Swiss Mobiliar plan cooperation
* Agreement on envisaged cooperation for the development of unit-linked pension products Source text - bit.ly/1ltjz2Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
LONDON, May 10 Britain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said on Wednesday.