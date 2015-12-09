BRIEF-Extendicare announces Q1 results
* Extendicare announces 2017 Q1 results reflecting a 19% increase in NOI
Dec 9 Crossject SA :
* Announces partnership agreement for Zeneo Methotrexate in China with Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research
* Non-exclusive agreement includes milestone payment of 3 million euros ($3.3 million) at marketing authorization
* Non-exclusive agreement includes payment of royalties representing 25 pct of sales
* Non-exclusive agreement includes mid-term sales commitments of 58 million euros for this product in year three after market approval
* Marketing authorization filing in China is expected in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mirna Therapeutics - Net loss was about $5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to net loss of $6.6 million for comparable period in 2016 Source text: [http://bit.ly/2phIvRn] Further company coverage: