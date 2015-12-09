BRIEF-Resource Capital reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
Dec 9 Sophos Group Plc
* Signed a settlement in respect of all outstanding litigation, including respective patent claims parties had asserted against each other
* Connection with settlement, Sophos has agreed to make a one-time payment to Fortinet
* Settlement was reached through mediation and neither party admitted any liability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resource Capital Corp. reports results for three months ended March 31, 2017
LONDON, May 10 Britain should seek to remain in the European Union's energy market and carbon trading scheme in a transition period if a Brexit deal is not reached in two years, a report by think tank Chatham House said on Wednesday.