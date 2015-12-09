Dec 9 Magnit :

* Announces 16.95 percent retail sales growth to 78.2 billion roubles ($1.13 billion) for November 2015.

* In November the company opened 334 stores (net).

* "Starting from December, the company's main priority is the sales growth rate increase. We already see the positive results," Sergey Galitskiy, Magnit CEO, said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.2600 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)