BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Magnit :
* Announces 16.95 percent retail sales growth to 78.2 billion roubles ($1.13 billion) for November 2015.
* In November the company opened 334 stores (net).
* "Starting from December, the company's main priority is the sales growth rate increase. We already see the positive results," Sergey Galitskiy, Magnit CEO, said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.2600 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman