BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Betting Promotion Sweden AB :
* Nordic Leisure AB plans squeeze out of remaining shares in Betting Promotion
* Has decided to seek delisting from Nasdaq OMX First North Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman