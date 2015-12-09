UPDATE 2-News Corp quarterly revenue beats on higher ad revenue
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
Dec 9 SSH Communications Security Oyj :
* Tatu Ylönen has been nominated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SSH Communications Security
* Tatu has been working previously as Chief Innovation Officer, and before that as CEO of SSH Communications Security Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing