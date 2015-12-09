Dec 9 Nasdaq Vilnius:

* From Dec. 10, 2015, a purchase of own shares procedure for Rokiskio Suris is launched

* Maximum number of shares to buy is 2,784,700

* Price per share is 1.43 euro ($1.56) Source text - bit.ly/1U246SS

