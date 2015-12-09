BRIEF-Pilgrim’S Pride announces new credit facility
* Pilgrims Pride Corp says has entered into a credit agreement, effective May 8, 2017, for a new $750 million revolving credit facility
Dec 9 Nasdaq Vilnius:
* From Dec. 10, 2015, a purchase of own shares procedure for Rokiskio Suris is launched
* Maximum number of shares to buy is 2,784,700
* Price per share is 1.43 euro ($1.56) Source text - bit.ly/1U246SS
($1 = 0.9158 euros)
* Sturm Ruger & Company - At meeting on May 8, 2017, board approved amendment to bylaws to change title of current vice-chairman to lead vice-chairman