UPDATE 2-News Corp quarterly revenue beats on higher ad revenue
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
Dec 9 Efore Oyj :
* Signs partner deal with Rivion BV to provide sales, technical support, installation and maintenance service of Efore DC backup systems to local customers in Netherlands
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 adj profit $0.07/shr vs est $0.05/shr (Adds details from conference call, background)
* Everspin Technologies - on May 4, 2017, co entered into loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank - SEC filing