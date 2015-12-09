Dec 9 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* 2016 and 2017 revenue and EBITDA goals maintained 

* Expects to reach positive operating cash flow in 2016 and 2017

* Sees 2016 revenue of about 26 million Swedish crowns ($3.08 million)

* Sees 2016 EBITDA, ex. parent company, of about 3 million crowns

* Sees 2017 revenue of about 44 million crowns

* Sees 2017 EBITDA of about 5 million crowns

